Thrilled that Writers’ Checklist has received a Super Sweet Blogging Award from Jeanette Smith Anderson.
Jeanette, who is a novelist from Nampa, Idaho blogs HERE Thank you, Jeanette!
The award comes with a few ‘rules’ but these haven’t proved too taxing, being a person of a sweet-loving persuasion. So, having thanked the nominee graciously, on to Point 2 – answer the “Super Sweet” questions…
1. Cookies or Cake? Cake for me – preferable something gooey and sticky and possibly oatie – with maybe some chocolate somewhere.
2. Chocolate or Vanilla? Chocolate – but I like vanilla too.
3. What is your favourite sweet treat? Can I choose two? Thornton’s Continental chocolates and Italian ice cream.
4. When do you crave sweet things the most? When do I not?
5. If you had a sweet nickname, what would it be? Erm... Choccie Chops?
2 comments:
Oh thank you! I'll just nibble on one of those dinky little cupcakes while I consider those super sweet questions.
Look forward to reading your answers. Jo. :)
