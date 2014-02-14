Writers’ Village Contest summer 2014

With £4,500 in total prize value, the Writers' Village award is one of the world's largest short story competitions that welcomes new writers from anywhere in the English-speaking world.









Prizes:

1st - £3,000

2nd - £500

3rd - £250

Plus 15 runner-up prizes of £50 each.





The top 50 contestants also gain a free critique of their stories, win or lose.





