Writers’ Village Contest summer 2014

£3,000 is the top prize on offer for short fiction in the Writers' Village International Short Fiction Award summer 2014
With £4,500 in total prize value, the Writers' Village award is one of the world's largest short story competitions that welcomes new writers from anywhere in the English-speaking world.
Prizes:
1st - £3,000
2nd - £500
3rd - £250
Plus 15 runner-up prizes of £50 each.
The top 50 contestants also gain a free critique of their stories, win or lose.
Deadline is midnight 30th June 2014.
Entry rules plus all winning stories since 2009 can be found at:
.
