Friday, 14 February 2014

Writers’ Village Contest summer 2014


£3,000 is the top prize on offer for short fiction in the Writers' Village International Short Fiction Award summer 2014

With £4,500 in total prize value, the Writers' Village award is one of the world's largest short story competitions that welcomes new writers from anywhere in the English-speaking world.

Any genre of prose fiction may be submitted up to 3000 words, except playscripts and poetry. Entries are welcomed world-wide.

Prizes:
1st - £3,000
2nd - £500
3rd - £250
Plus 15 runner-up prizes of £50 each.

The top 50 contestants also gain a free critique of their stories, win or lose.

Winners will be awarded the title ‘Winner, the Writers’ Village International Short Fiction Award summer 2014’ and see their work showcased online.

Deadline is midnight 30th June 2014.

Entry rules plus all winning stories since 2009 can be found at:
http://www.writers-village.org
.




Posted by Maureen at 12:07
