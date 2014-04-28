



Claim A £500 Cash Award For Your Debut Novel





A £500 cash prize can be won for a debut novel in the Writers' Village International Novel award, closing 30th June. Novels that have previously been self-published are also eligible. The winning author will be assessed by international literary agency A. M. Heath for possible representation.





The top eight contestants will receive personal feedback on their novels by the judge, novelist Michelle Spring, Royal Literary Fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge. Entries are welcome worldwide.





Entry is £14.



