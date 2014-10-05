



£1000 top prize for short fiction in Writers’ Village Contest winter 2014





£1000 is the top prize on offer for short fiction in the Writers' Village International Short Fiction Award winter 2014 .





The second prize is £500, third prize £250 and there are five runner up prizes of £50.





A further ten Highly Commended entrants will receive a free entry in the next round.





Everyone wins because every contestant, win or lose, gains feedback on how their stories were graded - plus tips for improvement.





Winners will be awarded the title ‘Winner, the Writers’ Village International Short Fiction Award winter 2014’ and see their work showcased online.





Any genre of prose fiction may be submitted up to 3000 words, except playscripts and poetry.





Entries are welcomed world-wide.





The fee is £15 and multiple entries are permitted.





Deadline is midnight 31st December 2014.





Entry rules plus all winning stories since 2009 can be found at:



