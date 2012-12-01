Launch Day Fatigue - with David Robinson





Launch Day Fatigue





Ever wonder what we novelists do with our time? Do you see me lounging away the hot afternoons in some tropical paradise, quaffing Cliquot and counting the zeroes on the end of my bank balance? Chance would be a fine thing. I’m more likely to be swilling brown ale and counting red integers on my overdraft.









Last Friday, November 23rd, saw the release of my fifth STAC Mystery, Murder at the Murder Mystery Weekend . Launched simultaneously as an e-book and paperback, my publisher, Crooked Cat Books, went to great lengths to make sure people knew it was out there. As always there was a huge presence on Facebook, and as the author, it was incumbent on me to be there.





It may be the fifth STAC Mystery, but it’s my sixth title with Crooked Cat, so logically, I have had six launch parties. Right? Wrong. I’ve actually had about ten. That’s because originally, my publisher staggered the e-book and paperback releases.





The process is always the same. People drop by through the day and evening, passing on their best wishes, there’s a lot of fun, a lot of gags, and much music (usually from YouTube). There are peaks and lulls, but one thing remains consistent: my presence. I have to field the gags, raid my fund of one-line comebacks. I have to spread the word even on the day, invite people I may have forgotten and welcome them when they turn up. And while I’m doing all this, I still have to deal with other, routine correspondence or online business, snatch the odd meal and take my crazy Jack Russell for occasional walks. Somewhere in between it all, I also have to work on the sixth STAC Mystery.





For the launch of Murder at the Murder Mystery Weekend I was up at five a.m., and I finally came away from the computer at just after 10 in the evening. Seventeen hours. And how many titles did the book sell on its first day?





I don’t know. The publisher has that information, but based on Amazon chart movements, it wasn’t many.





Chatting with other Crooked Cat authors on the weekend following, it seems that my experience is not typical. Most sell a good number of copies at their launch parties. I believe my sales are less good because I have so many launches, and it’s true to say that sales did pick up over the weekend after the launch.





So why bother?





I have to. It’s that simple. If I’m ever to quaff that Cliquot in a tropical paradise while counting the zeroes on my bank balance, I have to let the world know that David W Robinson has released yet another of his popular mysteries.





And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to work on number six and plan number seven.











