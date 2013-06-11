Tuesday, 11 June 2013
When you're a tad mortified...
You’d think it would spur me on to greater things, wouldn’t you, getting a mention in Lorraine Mace’s Notes from the Margin column in the July issue of Writing Magazine?
But she was, in fact, highlighting my non-completion of a children’s book – a book that started life a decade or so ago which has left a couple of children trapped in a castle dungeon.
Do I feel guilty about the two little darlings? Well, yes. And have I made a move to set them free? Well, no, not yet. But I will, Lorraine, I will.
Meanwhile … my other children's book Black Dog’s Treasure is free to download for a few days. It’s one way of salving my conscious.
Amazon UK
Amazon .com
.
Posted by Maureen at 14:44
Labels: Gossip from the garret, Newsy stuff
No comments:
Post a Comment