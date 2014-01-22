Wednesday, 22 January 2014

£500 Bursary for Debut Novelists



£500 bursary offered to debut novelists.

Debut novelists can win a £500 bursary to have their novel professionally critiqued at the Writers’ Village Foundation, a not-for-profit award scheme established to help new authors. 

The top eight submissions will also gain personal feedback from the award judge, novelist Michelle Spring, a Royal Literary Fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge. 

Entry is £12 and the deadline is 31st March 2014. Details at:

http://www.writers-village.org/foundation.php
.
Posted by Maureen
