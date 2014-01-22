£500 Bursary for Debut Novelists

£500 bursary offered to debut novelists.
Debut novelists can win a £500 bursary to have their novel professionally critiqued at the Writers’ Village Foundation, a not-for-profit award scheme established to help new authors.
The top eight submissions will also gain personal feedback from the award judge, novelist Michelle Spring, a Royal Literary Fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge.
Entry is £12 and the deadline is 31st March 2014. Details at:
