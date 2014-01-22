£500 Bursary for Debut Novelists





Debut novelists can win a £500 bursary to have their novel professionally critiqued at the Writers’ Village Foundation, a not-for-profit award scheme established to help new authors.





The top eight submissions will also gain personal feedback from the award judge, novelist Michelle Spring, a Royal Literary Fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge.





st March 2014. Details at:



http://www.writers-village. org/foundation.php

. Entry is £12 and the deadline is 31March 2014. Details at:

