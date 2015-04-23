Thursday, 23 April 2015
First Page Competition 2015
A few more weeks left yet to enter this year's First Page Competition. Words with Jam are looking for the most captivating first page (up to 400 words) of a story.
Entries can be from a novel published, unpublished, a part written novel, or simply a first page written purely for the competition. Entries will be judged anonymously.
Prizes:
1st - £500
2nd - £100
3rd - £50
All three winning entries will be published in August 2015 on the Words with JAM website. All entrants will be notified via email with the results.
Closing date is May 31 2015 (midnight GMT)
Full details and entry form HERE
