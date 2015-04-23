First Page Competition 2015

A few more weeks left yet to enter this year's First Page Competition. Words with Jam are looking for the most captivating first page (up to 400 words) of a story.

Entries can be from a novel published, unpublished, a part written novel, or simply a first page written purely for the competition. Entries will be judged anonymously.





Prizes:

1st - £500

2nd - £100

3rd - £50

All three winning entries will be published in August 2015 on the Words with JAM website . All entrants will be notified via email with the results.





Closing date is May 31 2015 (midnight GMT)





Full details and entry form HERE