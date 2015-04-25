Flash Fiction Competition

Write a complete story in just 500 words.
This quarterly open-themed competition has closing dates of 31st March, 30th June, 30th September and 31st December. The results are announced within six weeks of each closing date and the three winning entries each quarter will be published on the Flash 500 website.
Prizes
1st - £300 plus publication in Words with Jam
2nd - £200
3rd - £100
Highly commended - choice of The Writers' ABC Checklist or Bad Moon Rising
Entry fee: £5 for one story, £8 for two stories
Optional critiques: £10 per story
Full details HERE
1 comment:
