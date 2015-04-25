Flash Fiction Competition

Write a complete story in just 500 words.





T his quarterly open-themed competition has closing dates of 31st March, 30th June, 30th September and 31st December. The results are announced within six weeks of each closing date and the three winning entries each quarter will be published on the Flash 500 website.





Prizes

1st - £300 plus publication in Words with Jam

2nd - £200

3rd - £100

Highly commended - choice of The Writers' ABC Checklist or Bad Moon Rising



Entry fee: £5 for one story, £8 for two stories